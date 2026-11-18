By Archi Rathod

If one place in Ahmedabad shows the imprint of the Mughals, British and Marathas, it is Bhadra, a square at the centre of the old city that hosts a market and shares its name with a fort built by Ahmed Shah in 1411.

Named after the Bhadra Kali temple that the Marathas are said to have built here, the fort was earlier called Arak, according to the Mirat-e-Ahmadi, an 18th-century chronicle of Ahmedabad by the emperor’s diwan Muhammad Ali Khan.

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The stretch between the fort and Teen Darwaza, which is now called Bhadra Plaza, served as the royal square for processions during the Sultan’s rule. Now, Bhadra and Teen Darwaza host a popular street market that sells everything from household wares to traditional block-printed fabric and affordable jewellery.