By Archi Rathod
If one place in Ahmedabad shows the imprint of the Mughals, British and Marathas, it is Bhadra, a square at the centre of the old city that hosts a market and shares its name with a fort built by Ahmed Shah in 1411.
Named after the Bhadra Kali temple that the Marathas are said to have built here, the fort was earlier called Arak, according to the Mirat-e-Ahmadi, an 18th-century chronicle of Ahmedabad by the emperor’s diwan Muhammad Ali Khan.
The stretch between the fort and Teen Darwaza, which is now called Bhadra Plaza, served as the royal square for processions during the Sultan’s rule. Now, Bhadra and Teen Darwaza host a popular street market that sells everything from household wares to traditional block-printed fabric and affordable jewellery.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday (November 17) cleared the area to give it a makeover for the upcoming heritage festival by Crraft of Art, an initiative to “reintroduce monuments to people”. The Bhadra festival, returning to the venue after 12 years on November 19, marks the beginning of the World Heritage Week.
Three stages have been built for events that will feature a Dadi Pudumjee puppet parade, the Sidi Dhamaal dance, Mallakhambh, a musical concert by Ustad Fazal Qureshi (tabla), Ustad Shujaat Khan (sitar) and George Brooks (saxophone) at Teen Darwaza, and other art performances.
Unlike the imposing forts of Delhi or Rajasthan that have several metres long walls, the Bhadra fort is smaller, with two towers around a massive brick structure that has a clock added by the British in 1849—when the fort served as a prison.
The fort, however, draws attention mostly because of the popularity of the marketplace, said residents and traders. The recent Diwali holidays were an exception when it saw a surge of visitors. Shankar Sharma, a security personnel who has been guarding the fort for 15 years, says at least 1,000 people visited the fort during the Diwali weekend.
“Many visitors were from outside Gujarat. There were times when two of us on security duty could not manage the crowd. The footfall this year was higher,” said Sharma.
“The fort catches people’s attention when they pass through the area shopping for imitation jewellery, or when they visit the temple,” said Sharma.
Salim Shaikh, 68, who sells bangles outside the fort’s gate, said people mostly visit for photographs, to sketch or for academic purposes. Others, he added, “simply notice the fort while exploring the market”.
Another attraction here is the Sidi Sayed mosque with its famous stone lattice windows. “People mostly visit this area for the mosque or the temple. Not many come to especially explore the fort,” said Mehmud Shah, 53, who has lived in the area for 17 years.
Reema Shah was visiting Bhadra with her mother Neeta for shopping. She also visited the monument.
Likewise, Priya Sharma was here with her friends. “We came here out of curiosity after watching a reel on Instagram,” said Priya, 19.
Divy Patel, 23, said he was going to the Sidi Saiyed Mosque when the fort caught his attention, prompting him to stop by.
(Archi Rathod is an intern at the Indian Express, Ahmedabad)