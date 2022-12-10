scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Better preparation needed to educate new generation: Justice Bela Trivedi

Educators have to better prepare themselves to educate the new generation of students belonging to the “digital Native”, said Supreme Court judge Justice Bela Trivedi in Ahmedabad Saturday.

“…fast-developing technology has opened up new vistas and new horizons of knowledge. The students have access to countless online resources for availing the information and the knowledge. The future scenario of education has become very unpredictable. There is a growing concern prevailing about technology replacing the educators,” said Justice Trivedi as she addressed the 31st convocation of Nirma University in Ahmedabad where 2,584 students received their degrees.

While many things have changed in the field of education, she said the need for value-driven education that would contribute to creating a better society should not change.

This year, Nirma University conferred degrees on 31 PhD students—18 males and 13 females, 833 postgraduate and 1,720 graduate students. Among the graduating students, 1,693 were male students and 891 were females. The university also presented 60 medals to 51 students for their exemplary performance in academics.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 11:42:25 pm
