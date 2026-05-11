Bengal poll verdict gave ‘unimaginable sense of relief’ to entire nation: PM Modi   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people across the country felt an “unimaginable sense of relief” after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The PM said he was experiencing such an impact from an election result for the first time in his political life and asserted that the polls had drawn global attention.

Speaking in a late night public address in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the PM promised to fill the “ditches” dug over the last 50 years in Bengal with BJP’s development works.

The BJP put up a stunning performance in the West Bengal polls, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, in the process ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee. The TMC ended up with just 80 seats.

“I know what you want to listen to – Bengal,” Modi told the gathering at the Lal Bungalow Circle.

“We have fought many elections and won many elections. Victory and defeat keep happening. But for the first time I saw that the Bengal elections have resonated deeply across the entire country,” the PM said.

The PM said the reaction to the election result showed the emotional connection people across states shared with Bengal.

“I don’t believe that people in any corner of the country would be affected by the plight of Bengal, but the results have resonated among people even far away — thousands of miles away. The strength of the country is reflected in the fact that if Bengal suffers, the pain is felt in Gujarat. Every corner of Gujarat felt the agony of ‘what has happened to our Bengal?’ And then, an unimaginable sense of relief is felt (after BJP victory), as if people have been freed from massive shackles. That is the emotion we see. Such has been the impact of the election results that tears of happiness are not drying up in peoples’ eyes,” Modi said.

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“I have witnessed several results, but for the first time in my political career I have seen such an impact in election results….. The distinguished people across the world are taking note of the Bengal Vidhan Sabha elections,” the PM said.

Referring to the violence in Bengal, Modi said that more than 300 BJP workers sacrificed their lives in Bengal. “I believe that with its governance model and the people-centric work, the BJP will be able to fill the ditches in Bengal dug over the last 50 years, which are not small but have to fill those and make Bengal run on a rapid path of development. I am sure the BJP will be able to achieve that.”

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Modi said that they are relying on negativity and lack vision.

“… It seems that many political parties and leaders in the country are completely unaware of the aspirations of today’s youth. They come up with new abuses every day. The country’s young generation has aspirations, they dream, view their own future and take resolutions to fulfill those dreams and aspirations. It seems that many leaders are unaware of it,” he said.

Gujarat polls

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Referring to the recent local body elections in the state, Modi said the BJP has been blessed by Gujarat people once again. “In today’s political situation, to continue receiving people’s support for a long time and it continues to increase — it is a major case to study. There are three or four generations in Gujarat who are constantly blessing BJP and Gujarat too. There has been a huge breakthrough in the field of development. This deep-rooted bond is the natural result of the party’s commitment to public service,” he said.

“There was a time when other than salt-making, we were not doing anything else. This Gujarat today is making semiconductor chips, metro coaches, modern railway engines and in preparations of making aircraft. Looking at these developments, we can see how fast we are moving towards a holistic development,” he said.

Somnath temple event

The PM will attend the 75th anniversary of the consecration event of the Somnath Temple on Monday morning. Speaking about the event, he paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision and praised Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, who attended the consecration ceremony to honor the nation’s roots despite facing severe opposition and criticism.

“May 10 holds a significance in India’s independence… The first War of Independence began on May 10, 1857,” he said.

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Earlier, Modi was accorded a grand welcome at Lal Bangla Circle by party MLAs, MPs and workers.

After the Somnath event, the PM will travel to Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a hostel complex developed by the Sardar Dham Trust.