‘Beggarless, nallah-mukt, zero-waste city’: AMC Standing Committee proposes Rs 18,518-cr Budget

With an addition of Rs 1,500 crore to the Municipal Commissioner’s draft budget of Rs 17,018 crore, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Standing Committee on Tuesday revised the proposed budget for 2026-27 to Rs 18,518 crore.

From “beggarless, nallahmukt, zero-waste city”, the revised draft Budget has relief for citizens with no hike in taxes, strengthening basic facilities with a focus on Commonwealth Games 2030, the city will finally have its ‘Ahmedabad EYE’ on Sabarmati Riverfront, first English medium secondary school, and floating solar system on water bodies. Major projects have been proposed for the eastern parts of the city, including Ahmedabad Haat, glow garden, hospital and sports complexes.

“With a participatory Budget incorporating over 2,600 suggestions received from the public, as the city is going to host CWG 2030… the draft Budget also ensures basic facilities for every citizen,” Standing Committee chairman Devang Dani said on Tuesday.

The Budget also lays emphasis on development of new areas as Rs 120 crore has been proposed for approved new draft Town Planning (TP) schemes, providing basic facilities in final TP schemes and development of smart final TP schemes. For basic facilities in newly developed areas, including Bhadaj, Ognaj, Ghuma, Jagatpur, Chainpur, Chiloda, Kathwada, Lambha, Gyaspur and Nikol draft and final TP schemes. Under this roads, water, sewage, green spaces, public amenities and infrastructure

Another Rs 115 crore will be earmarked for rehabilitation of drainage and system water network in all the seven zones The drainage lines in several areas of Ahmedabad have corroded, looking into that for rehabilitation and laying of new lines.

Floating solar system

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is planning to set up an eco-friendly floating solar project for the first time on the city’s lakes and the Sabarmati River. Currently, solar projects in Ahmedabad are being installed on ground or rooftops, while this initiative will be the first attempt at renewable energy generation on open water bodies.

The project is proposed by the AMC with an investment of around Rs 50 crore in the first phase. “This project will utilise unused water bodies to generate clean energy, which will be a major step towards environmental protection in the city. The project will adopt eco-friendly technologies like no microplastics and 100 per cent recycled floaters. The project will reduce water evaporation and prevent algae growth, thereby maintaining water quality. This initiative will propel AMC towards energy self-sufficiency and establish the city in the field of renewable and sustainable energy. A 10 MW solar plant is planned in the first phase,” Dani said.

Stressing the need of a Super Speciality Hospital in the East area of Ahmedabad to provide advanced health services, Dani said that taking it into consideration, it is planned to establish a Medical Institute of Super Speciality Hospital in the plot of AMC in the Viratnagar ward of Nikol Assembly constituency. This hospital will provide citizens with advanced treatment for heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, diabetes, neuro and orthopaedics, thereby taking the healthcare sector to new heights. For this, it is decided to allocate Rs 50 crore in the budget.

Following a row, the Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani’s proposal of a modern slaughterhouse to be constructed in Shahwadi-Behrampura on an area of 15,882 square metres with an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore has been rejected by the Standing Committee.

“We have cancelled the proposal and there will be no discussion on this project in future too,” Dani said.