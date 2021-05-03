1.05 lakh beds set up in 10,320 community covid centres in 14,246 villages: Gujarat government

While launching this 15-day initiative a couple of days ago, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also asked the villages to enforce a blockade, thus preventing outsiders from entering the village, and disallowing rural folk from venturing outside the village limits. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In just 48 hours of launching the ‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukt Gam’ — a 15-day programme to isolate and treat people with Covid symptoms in villages of Gujarat — the state government said on Monday that 1.05 lakh isolation beds have been readied in more than 10,320 community covid care centres across the state. These community covid care centres have been set up in 14,246 gram panchayats across Gujarat, stated an official release.

The government had instructed such centres to be opened in schools or community halls or empty houses inside the villages where people with Covid symptoms can be given primary treatment. This was meant to prevent more people from rural areas from rushing to urban centres in search of hospitals.

In tribal districts like Dangs, 83 such centres with 1,242 beds have been set up, while the maximum such centres are in border district of Banaskantha where 897 centres with 6,400 beds have been set up.

While launching this 15-day initiative a couple of days ago, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also asked the villages to enforce a blockade, thus preventing outsiders from entering the village, and disallowing rural folk from venturing outside the village limits.

The sarpanches were also asked to from a 10-member committee within their respective village that will not only help in identifying and testing people with symptoms but also take care of the food and water needs in the community covid care centres.