Become job givers, not job seekers: CM Rupani’s fix for unemployment

The state government has made arrangements to ensure that ‘job seekers’ in the state become ‘job givers’, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

During his address at the inauguration of Gujarat Industrial Hackathon here, the chief minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance his government has ensured that unemployed youths in the state can earn Rs 5 lakh by becoming ‘job givers’.

“I have even said this in the Vidhan Sabha that do you want to eradicate unemployment or make jobless youths sit where they are by offering them an allowance. How much can the government give Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 or even Rs 5,000? Do you want the youths to keep sitting where they are due to this allowance or enable them to earn Rs 5 lakh,” Rupani said, while exhorting the youths to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s IT+IT=IT slogan (Information Technology + Intelligence Talent = India Tomorrow).

He also asked ‘job seekers’ to become ‘job givers’ as permanent solution to unemployment.

Comparing the BJP’s rule with former regimes in the state, the CM said, “The state government provides liberal incentives in latest experiments and innovative research facilities in various fields, which the previous governments ignored. The number of universities in the state has increased from eight to over 60 now, including the ones which Gujarat is the first state to open like forensic sciences, petroleum, marine and raksha shakti. Now, after two weeks, I will be going to Vadodara to lay the foundation stone of the railway university, again the first-of-its-kind in the country. Once there was only one engineering college in entire Saurashtra, which was in Morbi and now look at the number of engineering colleges in the state.”

The Gujarat Industrial Hackathon is being organised by the Students Start-up and Innovation Policy (SSIP) Cell of the state higher and technical education department. Prizes worth Rs 20 lakh were given to 16 teams and cash prizes to six institutions as Students Start-up Awards-2018.

Citing these awards, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma, who was also present at the event, said that Gujarat is the first state in the country to give away awards for innovation and students start-ups.

The SSIP framed for five years has received 160 entries for start-ups — 119 entries which are students’ start-ups in an early stage and 41 start-ups in their advanced stage. There were over 20 categories, and cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 were presented in each category.

