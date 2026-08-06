After five injured in bear attack, forest teams on guard in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

A woman and four men were injured following an attack by a sloth bear in a Palanpur village of Banaskantha district on Tuesday. The victims were stable and recovering at a hospital, Deputy Conservator of Forests P G Gardi said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Hasanpura village near Palanpur, on the border of the Balaram-Ambaji Sanctuary in North Gujarat, on Tuesday morning. A day later, forest officials launched an operation to rescue the sloth bear.

Gardi said the village was situated next to the sanctuary, and sloth bear sightings were common in the region. “The bear had injured one person. The other four were injured when they went to rescue him. As a crowd of around 300 gathered at the spot, the bear went into the jungle. The forest department has deployed its teams to rescue the sloth bear,” he observed.