‘Be a Machchhar, not a cockroach’: GenZ group plans Ahmedabad meet

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“When life gives a chance, be a Machchhar, not a cockroach,” read the posters on the premises of Ashram Road, a busy commercial road in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Attributed to ‘Support Bharat,’ the posters announced a public meeting in Ahmedabad on October 11 to counter the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
The slogan of the group, with FlyDubai pilot Smit Machchhar as its icon. plays on the pilot’s surname which means ‘mosquito.’
The posters featured a photo of Captain Machchhar who was hailed as a hero for saving 174 lives aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on September 30 by fighting off the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed him.
Captain Machchhar has roots in Saurashtra, Gujarat.
The poster also featured photos of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Congress leader Kanhaiyya Kumar, and others, labeling them as “anti-social elements”.
“We, GenZs, are organising this protest against the Cockroach Janata Party. The CJP’s actions are illegal. Our protest rally will see participation of at least 500 people,” Soham Mehta, who identified himself as the “manager” of the group, told The Indian Express.
According to Mehta, who said he was a cyber security student at Ahmedabad’s JG University, they spread the word via social media.
“We have a WhatsApp group which has 700 members,” he said, adding they would “oppose” everything the CJP did.
The posters say the ‘Jan Sabha’ (public meeting) will be held at the Paldi Cross Road in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Mehta told the newspaper that they had already received police permission for the meeting.
The CJP has been protesting demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, following an Indian Express investigation that exposed alleged differences of opinion among the commission members regarding the Special Intensive Revision. On Thursday, CJP protests were held in Bengaluru. The CJP has announced a massive protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on October 10 demanding resignation of the CEC.
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