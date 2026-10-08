‘Be a Machchhar, not a cockroach’: GenZ group plans Ahmedabad meet

The posters featured a photo of Captain Machchhar who was hailed as a hero for saving 174 lives aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight (Photo: AP)

“When life gives a chance, be a Machchhar, not a cockroach,” read the posters on the premises of Ashram Road, a busy commercial road in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Attributed to ‘Support Bharat,’ the posters announced a public meeting in Ahmedabad on October 11 to counter the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The slogan of the group, with FlyDubai pilot Smit Machchhar as its icon. plays on the pilot’s surname which means ‘mosquito.’

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The posters featured a photo of Captain Machchhar who was hailed as a hero for saving 174 lives aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on September 30 by fighting off the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed him.