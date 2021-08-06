Vadodara: 600 juniors doctors, interns on strike at SSG hospital told to vacate hostel rooms

The doctors have also sought regular appointments at the hospital after the bond period, instead of being given rural postings. (Express Photo)

With as many as 600 junior doctors and interns going on a complete strike at the SSG hospital in Vadodara Friday, the management of the Baroda Medical College issued a notice to around 600 junior doctors and interns on strike to vacate their hostel rooms with immediate effect.

The junior resident doctors have been on strike, except for attending to emergency duties, to push the authorities to give in to their long-pending demands. However, on Friday, the doctors also decided to stop attending to emergencies as the stalemate did not end. The resident doctors have been demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and also the promise made by the government of considering one day of Covid19 duty equivalent to two days of regular duty during their bond period. The doctors have also sought regular appointments at the hospital after the bond period, instead of being given rural postings. The resident doctors have claimed that the government has not considered any of their demands and also retracted from its promise to consider their Covid-19 duties as two days of regular duty.

On Friday, Dr Tanuja Javdekar, Dean, Baroda Medical College issued notices to 450 junior residents and 150 interns to vacate the hostel rooms with immediate effect. The notice was pasted at the hostel premises and the management said that it has decided to initiate strict disciplinary action against the doctors for turning their back on emergency duties as well.

Javdekar said, “We have issued a notice to the junior resident doctors and interns, who are on strike, to vacate their hostel rooms with immediate effect, as part of the disciplinary action. We have transferred the paramedical and other clinical staff for duties at SSG hospital as the strike has affected the work at the hospital. Regarding their rural postings, they have not yet been assigned and we could always discuss the issue with those who have already served in a rural posting. The decision to ask them to vacate hostel rooms has been conveyed by the superiors of the health department in Gandhinagar and they will have to vacate their rooms.”