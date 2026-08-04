Ex-MLA Dinesh Patel reappointed as Baroda Dairy chairman

The BJP formally announced the names of Patel and Solanki after the party's state leadership approved the panel.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraAug 4, 2026 10:02 PM IST
The Baroda Dairy has frequently been at the centre of political confrontations within the BJP, with rival camps differing over its administration in recent years.The Baroda Dairy has frequently been at the centre of political confrontations within the BJP, with rival camps differing over its administration in recent years. (File Photo)
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Former Padra MLA Dinesh Patel was on Tuesday reappointed as the chairman of the Baroda Dairy, while G B Solanki was renamed as vice-chairman, as the BJP firmed up the leadership of Vadodara district’s largest cooperative dairy for a fresh three-year term.

The appointment marks Patel’s return to the helm of the Rs 1,400 crore dairy, of which he has served in the management for over a decade. “I have been involved in the dairy’s administration for the past 12 years. This is not a new responsibility for me. We will continue the work that has been undertaken so far,” Patel said.

The BJP formally announced the names of Patel and Solanki after the party’s state leadership approved the panel. The BJP’s cooperative affairs cell convenor Bipin Patel arrived in Vadodara with the party’s mandate, following which the election process was completed before the returning officer.

A two-term MLA from Padra, Patel first entered the Assembly in 2007 as an Independent before joining the BJP and winning the seat again in 2012. He lost the 2017 election and, after being denied a BJP ticket in the 2022 Assembly polls, contested as an Independent against the party’s official nominee. Following his defeat, Patel resigned as the chairman of Baroda Dairy. He returned to the BJP in September 2023 after the party leadership reinstated him, revoking jhis suspension.

In November 2023, the BJP named him as Baroda Dairy chairman after then chairman Satish Patel resigned under the party’s “one person, one post” policy.

The Baroda Dairy has frequently been at the centre of political confrontations within the BJP, with rival camps differing over its administration in recent years.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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