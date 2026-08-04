Ex-MLA Dinesh Patel reappointed as Baroda Dairy chairman

The Baroda Dairy has frequently been at the centre of political confrontations within the BJP, with rival camps differing over its administration in recent years. (File Photo)

Former Padra MLA Dinesh Patel was on Tuesday reappointed as the chairman of the Baroda Dairy, while G B Solanki was renamed as vice-chairman, as the BJP firmed up the leadership of Vadodara district’s largest cooperative dairy for a fresh three-year term.

The appointment marks Patel’s return to the helm of the Rs 1,400 crore dairy, of which he has served in the management for over a decade. “I have been involved in the dairy’s administration for the past 12 years. This is not a new responsibility for me. We will continue the work that has been undertaken so far,” Patel said.