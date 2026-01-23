Polls on February 15: Field set for close contest as Royal ends tie up with Revival, forms united front ahead of Baroda Cricket Association poll

In a twist ahead of the high-stakes election of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), an affiliate of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Royal Group led by Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of the erstwhile royal family has aligned with the Satyamev Jayate Group which has fielded Dr Darshan Banker, a city-based cardiologist, as the presidential candidate for the polls.

The Royal group’s alliance with Satyamev Jayate means an end to its union with Pranav Amin-led Revival Group in the 2023 elections.

On Thursday, members of the Royal and Satyamev Jayate groups jointly addressed the media, raising concerns over the “dominance and ineffective administration” by the Revival group in the last tenure that they said had done “nothing for the betterment of cricketers and cricket in Vadodara.”

Both Gaekwad and Banker spoke about “working to develop cricket in Vadodara” and also “ensure better welfare of Baroda cricketers” in the upcoming tenure, if the latter wins the election.

Several former officer-bearers of the BCA also joined the new front. Former cricketers Connor Williams and Jacob Martin were also present at the announcement of the ‘united front’ on Thursday, even as Dr Banker said that former India wicket keeper Nayan Mongia was a signatory in his nomination filed for the election.

Gaekwad, who in 2023, had united with arch rivals — Revival Group — in order to run the cricket administration on an “understanding”, said that the differences over the choice of presidential candidate due to the provisions of the Lodha Committee Report as well as the issue of “representation” of the members of the Royal Group in the management were among the reasons for the decision to part ways.

Gaekwad said, “Given the clauses of the Lodha Committee recommendations, neither I nor Pranav Amin can contest the polls… But the purpose of the recommendations was to make the cricket body elections more democratic… In the last three years, we were able to build the stadium, which was a long-standing need for Baroda Cricket as the land had been acquired long back but the project was delayed… However, we need to ask if we are winning enough titles (in domestic cricket).”

Gaekwad added, “We were not getting enough representation and one cannot remain suppressed for a long time… We are here for cricket and cricketers and that is the only reason. Cricket has suffered and junior cricketers need to be given responsibility.”

The merger means that a keen contest will take place between Banker and Revival group candidate– former India wicket-keeper Kiran More, who has also served as the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the BCCI.

Banker had approached the Gujarat High Court earlier this month contending that the decision of the BCA to make it mandatory for the candidates to remain present during the scrutiny of nomination forms on January 20 was “deliberate one” as “everyone was aware that the day coincided” with his son’s destination wedding in Goa. The High Court, in an oral order, had instructed the BCA to ensure that it “does not reject the nomination” of the presidential candidate on the grounds of absence on the day of scrutiny of forms, and also paved the way for Banker to have a “representative to remain present” at the time of scrutiny.

The BCA elections will be held on February 15.