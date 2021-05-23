Barge tragedy: Three more bodies found at Valsad coast

Indian Navy carries out the rescue and search operations for the missing crew members of the barge P305, off the Mumbai coast. (PTI)

A day after four bodies, suspected to be of Mumbai barge tragedy victims, were washed ashore in coastal Valsad, three more bodies were found on Sunday even as the local police confirmed one of the deceased as the captain of the Tugboat Varaprada that had sunk off Mumbai coast along with Barge P305 during Cyclone Tauktae.

According to the police, till Sunday evening, a total of seven bodies have beenfound in Valsad. ONGC Barge P305 and tugboat Varaprada had sunk in the Arabian sea during the cyclone on May 17. At least 66 people onboard the barge were found dead, while 20 others — nine from barge and 11 from the tugboat — had gone missing.

On Saturday, police found four bodies wearing life jackets — three at Tithal beach and one at sea coast in Dungri taluka — in Valsad district. Police had also found two abandoned boats at the sea shore in Umargam of Valsad on Saturday.

On Sunday, two bodoies were found near a temple at the coast near Tithal beach, while one was found at the shore in Magod village.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Valsad superintendent of police, said, “Of the four bodies found on Saturday, one has been confirmed as of Captain Nagendra Kumar of the tugboat, while one more was identified to be from the same tugboat. Two other bodies found on Saturday also appear to be from the tugboat or barge. We are in the process of identifying the remaining bodies… We have also found some clothes from the sea and we are using them to identify the victims. Contact has been made with Mumbai police to help us identify the six others and investigation is on.”