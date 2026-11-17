Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujar... Read More
The Bapunagar police in Ahmedabad on Monday arrested four members of a family including the live-in partner of a woman, his parents and brother after she allegedly died by suicide at their home leaving behind a two-year-old child.
The police arrested Mayurkumar Parmar, his father Pravin, mother Manju, and brother Vishal for the alleged abetment of the suicide of his live-in partner Daksha Rathod, who was also the mother of his 2-year-old child.
The FIR was filed at Bapunagar police station on the basis of a complaint by Daksha’s mother Nanda Rathod. According to the FIR, Daksha had called her on Sunday (November 15) complaining she was being harassed by Parmar’s family and had told her she would visit her on Monday.
However, that very evening, Nanda Rathod got a call. Mayur was on the line. “Daksha is dead”, he told her.
When Rathod and her other daughters rushed to Daksha’s house, there was no one except the body. Paramedics declared her dead.
Rathod said that her daughter met Mayur on social media site Instagram in 2021 and entered into a live-in contract (maitri karar) with him in 2023 and the couple went to live in Morbi and she cut off from her mother.
The couple had a child in April 2024. According to the FIR shortly after that, the family came to live in Ahmedabad and Daksha reestablished relations with her mother. Nanda Rathod urged her daughter to get married to Mayur who allegedly found reasons to avoid the topic.
In March 2025, Daksha returned to her mother’s home and claimed that Mayur and his family had thrown her out of the house after a fight. However, a few days later, the family went to Rathod’s house and promised not to fight. They also agreed to have the couple married at the next community wedding event, the FIR said.
But things were not the same. Some time later, Daksha allegedly informed her mother that she had faced domestic violence, both physical and mental. She called her last on Sunday to report further harassment.
Mayur and his family were booked for abetment of Daksha’s suicide and placed under arrest. Further investigation is underway.