The Bapunagar police in Ahmedabad on Monday arrested four members of a family including the live-in partner of a woman, his parents and brother after she allegedly died by suicide at their home leaving behind a two-year-old child.

The police arrested Mayurkumar Parmar, his father Pravin, mother Manju, and brother Vishal for the alleged abetment of the suicide of his live-in partner Daksha Rathod, who was also the mother of his 2-year-old child.

The FIR was filed at Bapunagar police station on the basis of a complaint by Daksha’s mother Nanda Rathod. According to the FIR, Daksha had called her on Sunday (November 15) complaining she was being harassed by Parmar’s family and had told her she would visit her on Monday.