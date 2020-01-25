‘Bapu in school’ by Gandhinagar’s Indian Institute of Teacher Education

Flagging off the campaign in Gandhinagar on Friday, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that Gandhi’s values — not only important for the nation but for each individual’s development. (File photo) Flagging off the campaign in Gandhinagar on Friday, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that Gandhi’s values — not only important for the nation but for each individual’s development. (File photo)

In order to reach out to students and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology, the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), Gandhinagar, launched a campaign ‘Bapu school me’ (Bapu in school) on Friday.

During the campaign scheduled between January 26 and 31, Gandhi’s thoughts on education will be shared by 480 IITE students and 80 faculty members with 1.5 lakh secondary school students of 33 districts.

Flagging off the campaign in Gandhinagar on Friday, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that Gandhi’s values — not only important for the nation but for each individual’s development — will be spread among students through the innovative initiative. IITE Vice-Chancellor Harshad Patel said the outreach programme is being developed keeping community, culture and commitment in mind.

The campaign’s logo and booklet were also released by the Education Minister.

The team of students and faculty members will also distribute literature on Gandhi and his thoughts among school students.

