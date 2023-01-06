BAPS temples coming up in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain miracles in Gulf, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the two temples of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) sanstha coming up in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain as “two consecutive miracles in the Gulf”.

Speaking at the “Gulf Countries Day” as part of the ongoing centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami, Jaishankar said that it is “something bigger than a miracle” with two temples — one under construction at Abu Dhabi and another expected at Bahrain – “when two miracles are happening consecutively in the Gulf.”

“It was Pramukhswami’s dream and prediction, and we are all resolute on it that this temple is made sooner and grander. It is our hope and expectation that we will see BAPS temples in Paris, America, South Africa, Australia and Thailand,” said Jaishankar.

Hailing BAPS’ contribution in rescuing Indian students trapped in the crossfire of Russia-Ukraine war, Jaisankar added, “Nearly 20,000 students of ours were required to be extradited from Ukraine in the winter…We will never forget BAPS’ contribution in rescuing them. From 11 countries, they got volunteers to the Polish border and they established a kitchen there where 1,000 hot meals would be served daily.”

He also termed BAPS an association that is both “local and global” and is an organisation that “uses technology while also taking care of tradition”.

Stating that Pramukh Swami’s ideals also inspires him on foreign policy, Jaishankar emphasised on the concept of vasudhaiva kutumbakam exemplifying with G20.

Jaishankar said, “We are living in a world with several challenges, primarily that being of 3Cs — conflict, Covid and climate— and the solution lies in 3 Ps – peace, progress and prosperity… G20’s motto is vasudhaiva kutumbakam and…a creative English translation of the same has been ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.”

“While the world might be one, it is also true that the world has developed countries and developing countries and today the developing countries are the one that’s most worried because they are the ones seeing their economic situation worsening… It is our duty then that we (India) become the voice for the global south… and it has been announced today that we will conduct virtual meetings with more than 100 countries so that the developing countries can express their concerns and we can present the same properly at the G20 summit,” he added.

India is due to host a virtual meeting of over 120 nations spread over two days next week titled ‘Voice of Global South Summit’.

“When countries look out for other countries who will help them, at least in Asia and in Indian Ocean countries …one country they trust is India. There is the example of the Nepal earthquake…then when there was a war in Yemen… today India’s image is changing and the reason is there is a strength and influence in foreign policy (the essence of vasudhaiva kutumbakam),” added Jaishankar.

Delegates from the Gulf countries, who attended the event, also hailed Pramukh Swami’s resolve to clean the blood from the Akshardham temple following the terrorist attack in September 2002 as well as the initiative of the upcoming temple in Abu Dhabi.

Among the delegates was Nazeem Al-Kudsi, former CEO Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

“Our part of the world has been difficult for many reasons in terms of acceptance. I don’t wish to go into the why and how (of it)… The breath of Pramukhswami brought us great leaders. Let me take a second here to salute Prime Minister Modiji, a man who is upholding the dharma. I would say to my Indian brothers and sisters, have no fear, your land shall thrive, it’s the breath of Pramukhswami,” he said.

Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syria to India also added, “In Syria, we fought against terrorism. That’s why I’m coming here today with a message from my foreign minister to tell everybody here the message of Pramukh Swami Maharaj is the message of peace and respect and love for all of humankind.”

Aman Puri, Consul General of India to the UAE, terming the construction of a Hindu temple in the Middle-East as a “historic milestone”.