BAPS help sought in urban development

Dignitaries at the centenary celebrations of late spiritual guru and former head of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), Pramukh Swami Maharaj, on Monday sought the Sanstha’s help in urban development.

Retired bureaucrat Keshav Verma, chairman of high-level committee on urban planning, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, “Looking at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar spread over 600 acres of land, I wonder how this magic happened. I seek BAPS’s help in collaborating sustainable urban development projects.”

The day was observed as “Gurubhakti Din” at the event where the dignitaries shared their memories with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, along with the impact his life and works had on them.

Varma, chairman Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRFDCL) Ahmedabad, was also sector director at the World Bank.

Dr YS Rajan, former chairman, National Institute of Technology, Manipur, said, “I believe that by the end of this century there will be temples of BAPS in 100 countries of the world and virtual Akshardham will also be seen in the next 50 years.”

Gopal Arya, Central Office Secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, expressed confidence that the moral values taught at the festival would bring a positive change in the society.

Alok Kumar, international working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said, “BAPS is not an organisation that only concentrates on its own spiritual endeavour and ignores society… it has been on the forefront whenever there is any natural calamity or difficult times.”