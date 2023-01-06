scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Two arrested for selling banned manja reels

According to a press release issued by the cyber crime branch, Zaheen Mansoori, 19 and Rameez Mansoori, 32, were arrested with 22 Chinese cord reels.

The cyber crime branch has also issued notices to various e-commerce platforms informing them of the ban on sale of Chinese cord, and asking them to provide the information on storage of such material in their warehouses, the statement said. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Two arrested for selling banned manja reels
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ahmedabad cyber crime branch Friday arrested two persons for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja reels online.

According to a press release issued by the cyber crime branch, Zaheen Mansoori, 19 and Rameez Mansoori, 32, were arrested with 22 Chinese cord reels.

Zaheen was arrested for selling the banned cord reels using his instagram account by sharing the photos and videos to his followers, police said.

As per the FIR, one of the personnel from the cyber branch called Zaheen on the pretext of buying 10 such reels from him. He was caught red handed by the police while selling the reels. Seven other banned reels worth Rs. 300 each were seized from him. Based on the information provided by him,

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023

Rameez, who had sold the reels to Zahee, was caught with five banned reels.
The duo were booked under the IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants) and Gujarat police act section 131 (penalty for contravening of rules under section 33).

As per a notification issued by the Ahmedabad police commissioner on December 16 2022, the sale, purchase, production, storage and usage of any Chinese cord, or sky lantern is banned in the city from December 17, 2022 to January 16, 2023.

More from Ahmedabad

The cyber crime branch has also issued notices to various e-commerce platforms informing them of the ban on sale of Chinese cord, and asking them to provide the information on storage of such material in their warehouses, the statement said. Further, the e-commerce websites were directed not to deliver the pending orders of these cords to customers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 23:25 IST
Next Story

Family of doctor killed on Yavatmal medical college campus last year await justice

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close