Two arrested for selling banned manja reels

Ahmedabad cyber crime branch Friday arrested two persons for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja reels online.

According to a press release issued by the cyber crime branch, Zaheen Mansoori, 19 and Rameez Mansoori, 32, were arrested with 22 Chinese cord reels.

Zaheen was arrested for selling the banned cord reels using his instagram account by sharing the photos and videos to his followers, police said.

As per the FIR, one of the personnel from the cyber branch called Zaheen on the pretext of buying 10 such reels from him. He was caught red handed by the police while selling the reels. Seven other banned reels worth Rs. 300 each were seized from him. Based on the information provided by him,

Rameez, who had sold the reels to Zahee, was caught with five banned reels.

The duo were booked under the IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants) and Gujarat police act section 131 (penalty for contravening of rules under section 33).

As per a notification issued by the Ahmedabad police commissioner on December 16 2022, the sale, purchase, production, storage and usage of any Chinese cord, or sky lantern is banned in the city from December 17, 2022 to January 16, 2023.

The cyber crime branch has also issued notices to various e-commerce platforms informing them of the ban on sale of Chinese cord, and asking them to provide the information on storage of such material in their warehouses, the statement said. Further, the e-commerce websites were directed not to deliver the pending orders of these cords to customers.