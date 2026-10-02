Banned in India, Ambergris worth Rs 4.35 cr seized in Ahmedabad, 2 held

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THE STATE Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police on Thursday seized Rs 4.35 crore worth of Ambergris (sperm whale vomit) and arrested two men who allegedly had the banned substance in their possession.
Ambergris is formed in the digestive tract of sperm whales and is often found floating in the sea and – rarely – is also found on beaches and coastlines. It is highly prized for its scent and is used illegally in the production of perfumes.
Trade of Ambergris is banned in India as Sperm Whale is schedule 1 species under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
Sub-Inspector V K Rathod and his team conducted a search at the parking area of Akruti Arcade Complex in Bavla, Ahmedabad, on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway on Thursday. They found Ajay Ashok Chavda, a resident of Khambhat, Anand, and Hitesh Dashrath Chauhan, a resident of Dholka, Ahmedabad, in possession of pieces of ambergris – a hard, solid substance varying in size and shape, and ranging in color from white-cream to golden-brown. A forensic team and forest department officers were also present.
“After verification and testing by the officials concerned, contraband weighing 4.354 kg, valued at Rs 4,35,40,000, along with other seized items, was confiscated for investigation under Section 106 of the BNSS. The apprehended individuals were detained under Section 35(1)(e) of the BNSS, and handed over to the Bavla Police Station (Ahmedabad Rural) for legal proceedings under the Wildlife Protection Act,” said a statement issued by the SMC.
It added, “During interrogation, the arrested accused, Ajay Chavda, revealed that Mehul Manish Dabhi (resident of Khambhat, Anand), had called him to Bavla to arrange the sale of ambergris (whale vomit). Consequently, Ajay Chavda, accompanied by Kishor Tikam Gohel of Khambhat, Anand, and another individual, were to meet them at a location near a hotel in Bavla.
There, they were to meet Ashok Vaghela and Hitesh Dashrath Chauhan and take the ambergris from them. However, Vaghela and Chauhan were apprehended before the exchange could take place.
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