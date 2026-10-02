Banned in India, Ambergris worth Rs 4.35 cr seized in Ahmedabad, 2 held

Trade of Ambergris is banned in India as Sperm Whale is schedule 1 species under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). (Express Photo)

THE STATE Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police on Thursday seized Rs 4.35 crore worth of Ambergris (sperm whale vomit) and arrested two men who allegedly had the banned substance in their possession.

Ambergris is formed in the digestive tract of sperm whales and is often found floating in the sea and – rarely – is also found on beaches and coastlines. It is highly prized for its scent and is used illegally in the production of perfumes.

Trade of Ambergris is banned in India as Sperm Whale is schedule 1 species under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).