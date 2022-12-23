Bank manager gets 5 yrs in jail in 20-yr-old bribery case

The Special judge of the CBI court on Friday sentenced branch manager of Dena bank of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad to five years in jail in a 20-year-old bribery case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused, UB Makwana.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to July 2002, when Makwana was booked by the CBI for demanding Rs 30,000 bribe from the complainant in the case.

As per the CBI press note, it was alleged that “the accused demanded the bribe for showing favour to complainant in settlement of outstanding loan.”

The CBI had laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting the bribe.