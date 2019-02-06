Bank fraud: Brother duo withdraw bail pleas from Gujarat High Court

The Vadodara-based businessmen brothers, Sumit and Amit Bhatnagar, on Tuesday withdrew their bail petitions from Gujarat High Court. The brother duo — who are also promoters of private firm Diamond Power Instrastructure Ltd (DPIL) — are lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail for allegedly duping a consortium of 19 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

Justice Sonia Gokani on Tuesday disposed the petitions after Bhatnagars’ lawyers informed the court that they want to withdraw the case. Earlier on Monday, the High Court had expressed its opinion that it was not inclined to grant bail to the accused petitioners. The special public prosecutor for CBI R C Kodekar had opposed the bail petitions on various grounds, including non-completion of investigation, tampering with witnesses and evidence, among others. The CBI informed the court that the progress of the case is underway and it would take at least three months to complete.

The CBI also submitted the progress report before the court in a sealed cover. It said that the agency has to examine over 2,000 letters of credits issued allegedly by the company, a majority of them are said to be fictitious individuals. The agency informed that court that many of the letters issued allegedly in the name of company’s own employees. The CBI is of the view that the amount of alleged bank fraud may increase further.

The promoters of DPIL including Suresh Bhatnagar, father of Sumit and Amit, were arrested in April 2018. In June, Suresh Bhatnagar got bail on the ground of his ill health. While, his two sons are behind the bars. They were granted temporary bails on personal grounds.

CBI had filed an FIR against DPIL promoters and others last year, alleging that the Vadodara-based firm “fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks since 2008.