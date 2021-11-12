Bangladeshi national staying under ‘fake identity’ arrested in Ahmedabad

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi national woman was arrested in Changodar industrial area of Ahmedabad on Friday for allegedly staying with fake identity proofs, said the police.

According to police, Shirina Aktar Samsul Hossain (33), a native of Jessore district in Bangladesh, was arrested by a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ahmedabad Rural Police from a flat in Satyesh Residency society in Changodar of Ahmedabad district. Police said that Shirina was living under the fake identity of Sonuben Joshi, with her three year old daughter at the residential society.

Police said that Shirina came to India in 2017 on a tourist visa and did not return to her country after the VISA expired.

“After receiving an input that a Bangladeshi national has been staying in a residential society in Changodar, a raid was conducted on Thursday by a team of SOG. We confiscated a Bangladeshi passport from the accused woman wherein her full name has been mentioned as Shirina Aktar Samsul Hossain with a stamp date of May 2017. We also found a fake Adhaar card, PAN card of the accused under the name of Sonu Joshi and using the two documents, the accused had procured an Indian passport also at the Changodar based address,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad Rural.

“Upon questioning, Shirina told us that she met one Hitesh Joshi through Facebook and to meet him, she travelled to India back in 2017. The duo started living together in Ahmedabad and even after her VISA expired Shirina did not return to Bangladesh. Later, she had a child with Joshi and she managed to get fake identity documents as the wife of Hitesh Joshi. She was arrested on Thursday night and presented before a court today and has been remanded in five-day police custody,” the official added.

Shirina has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 419 for cheating with impersonation, 465 for forgery, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating, 471 for fraudulently using as genuine any forged document and sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.