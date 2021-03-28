Bangladesh teen rescued from flesh trade: Cops

While the woman was admitted for treatment, the teenaged girl shared her ordeal with some of the hospital staffers, after which the hospital authorities contacted the child welfare committee (CWC).

Surat: A 17 year-old-girl, a Bangladesh national who was forced into flesh trade, was rescued and sent to a children protection home in Valsad district on Friday, police said.

Police said a woman from the district turned up at a hospital on March 24 as she had apparently suffered injuries. The woman was accompanied by a 17-year-old girl and a minor boy.

Valsad DSP V M Jadeja said, “We were informed about the incident by CWC. We have tasked a sub-inspector to carry out a primary probe. We also sent a team to the hospital to keep a watch on the woman.”