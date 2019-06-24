Banaskantha murders: Prime suspect remains unconscious

Three days after the murder of four persons of a family in a Banaskantha village, police are clueless about the motive as they await the patriarch and prime suspect Karsan Patel (55) to regain consciousness.

On Sunday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Banaskantha Police reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad, however, it proved futile as Patel, who allegedly consumed pesticide, remained unconscious in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“We are awaiting Patel to regain consciousness so that his statement can be recorded and we can understand what happened in his house from Thursday night to Friday morning. Till now, we have not named anyone in the first information report (FIR). We are questioning all probable suspects. Patel has no criminal history and the motive behind the murders remains unclear,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, P H Chaudhary, who is heading the SIT in the case.

Dr M M Prabhakar, Medical Superintendent of the civil hospital, said Patel is still in a critical state in the ICU. “He is under observation,” said the doctor.

Patel, a resident of Kuda village in Banaskantha, was found poisoned and his wife Anandi (50), sons Ukaji (18 ) and Suresh (13) and daughter Bhavna (22) were found murdered on Friday morning at their residence.

Post-mortem reports suggested that the deceased who had injuries on their necks were killed using a blunt object. Traces of pesticide were found in Patel’s blood.

According to police, they are treating Patel as the prime accused of the four murders as initial investigation suggests that the family might have been facing a financial crisis.

Police also found nine names scribbled with coal on one of the walls of Patel’s house, which they are treating as a crucial evidence.

“Out of the nine names, five are of Patel’s brothers, while the remaining are of their neighbours. We are questioning all of them and their detailed call records are being pulled. The family recently sold their land to clear a debt and moved to Kuda village. The pathology report of the four victims is also awaited,” said Chaudhary.