Banaskantha murder case: Prime suspect dies in hospital after three days

Three days after four persons of a family were found dead in a Banaskantha village, prime suspect and family patriarch Karsan Patel (55) died in Ahmedabad civil hospital on Monday.

Police said Patel was brought to the hospital from his house in Kuda village on Friday morning in an unconscious state. Villagers had then found his wife Anandi Patel (50), sons Ukaji (18) and Suresh (13) and daughter Bhavna (22) murdered at their residence.

The probe apparently reached a deadlock as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed in the case, was waiting for Patel to regain consciousness.

Deputy Superintendent of Police P H Chaudhary, who is heading the SIT, said his post-mortem was conducted. “We don’t know the exact cause of death yet. Clear picture will emerge after the reports are out Tuesday,” he said.

Dr M M Prabhakar, Medical Superintendent of the civil hospital, declined to comment on the circumstances leading to his death. Patel had allegedly consumed or was forced pesticide on either Thursday night or Friday morning.