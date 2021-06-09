Banaskantha man booked for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife

According to police, the accused Zakir Hussain who serves as a bailiff at the Bhabhar court in Banaskantha, has been booked in an FIR at Kheralu police station of Mehsana after his wife Saheen Saiyyad, 32, a resident of Kheralui Police Block in Mehsana, submitted a complaint stating that Zakir gave her “triple talaq” on May 16.

A 35-year-old man from Palanpur, Banaskantha, has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 for allegedly giving “triple talaq” to his wife who is a police officer in Mehsana.

Saiyyad who works a police officer at Kheralu Police station in Mehsana, was married to Zakir in 2013 and the couple has a six-year-old daughter.

“After initial years, he started demanding money from me. Recently, I have been staying in Kheralu due to my posting and my husband lives in Palanpur. On May 16, one of my relatives spotted my husband in a Kheralu market with a woman… I called my husband and confronted him… My husband called me near a mosque and then said talaq three times,” said Saiyyad in her complaint.

Police said that the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code 498A for husband subjecting cruelty to woman and sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.