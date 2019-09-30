Banaskantha accident: 21 devotees killed in truck collision; PM Modi condoles deaths

At least 21 were killed and several others were injured when a bus carrying over 50 devotees from Banaskantha’s Ambaji Temple collided with a truck and turned turtle on Monday evening. According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.15 pm near Trishulia Ghat in Banaskantha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said, “The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured.”

“Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon,” he tweeted.

Initial reports said that only ten were killed in the accident. “At least ten persons are confirmed dead and several others are injured. The injured victims have been rushed to Palanpur Civil Hospital and a hospital in Daanta Taluka of Banaskantha,” said a police officer who was present at the spot.

Pictures of the accident show the bus turned turtle as passengers were crushed and trapped underneath.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed his condolences over the accident.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Trisulia Ghat (On Danta road). Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti…,” he tweeted.