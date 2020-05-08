Banas Dairy’s milk procurement dips after collection stops from Covid-affected villages

Managed by the Banaskantha District Milk Cooperative Union, Banas Dairy collects 68-70 lakh litres of milk daily on an average and is one of the 18 unions associated with GCMMF. Managed by the Banaskantha District Milk Cooperative Union, Banas Dairy collects 68-70 lakh litres of milk daily on an average and is one of the 18 unions associated with GCMMF.

Over 1,00,000 litres of daily milk collection of Banas Dairy in North Gujarat has been affected after milk could not be fetched from 25-odd COVID-19 affected villages in Banaskantha district.

“There are about 25-odd villages that have reported positive cases and we are not able to collect milk from these villages. The daily milk procurement has fallen by about one lakh litres,” said Shankar Chaudhary, Chairman of Banas Dairy, which is touted to the Asia’s largest cooperative dairy.

“Villages in Banaskantha where positive cases are found are entirely sealed. People are not allowed to step out of their houses and they cannot go to the local milk collection centres to sell their milk. Secondly, nobody from outside can enter such villages. In such a situation, milk collection is not possible,” said Chaudhary.

Banas Dairy accounts for about 30 percent of the total milk collected by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), that markets milk under the brand Amul. Managed by the Banaskantha District Milk Cooperative Union, Banas Dairy collects 68-70 lakh litres of milk daily on an average and is one of the 18 unions associated with GCMMF.

Chaudhary, a former BJP MLA, said that the influx of people living in Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai has led to the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Banaskantha, which is largely a rural district where people depend on agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying for their livelihoods. Currently, Banaskantha with 67 cases stands seventh on the list of districts with the maximum number of cases in Gujarat.

Two deaths have been reported from the district and 22 of those infected have been discharged.

“People who were staying in Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai, or had gone to these places for trade-related activities, are coming back to Banaskantha in thousands. For instance, the Jain families who had migrated to Mumbai or Chennai, and not returned in the last 10-20 years, are now coming back,” he said.

District Collector of Banaskantha, Sandip Sagale said, “Most of our cases are in the rural areas and the majority are those who have travelled back to their native villages from Ahmedabad and Mumbai. We are keeping a watch on these areas and have isolated them. They could have easily become super-spreaders.” According to Sagale, the rural parts of Palanpur and Deesa were among the most affected.

Managing Director of GCMMF, RS Sodhi said that there has been no adverse impact on milk procurement by Amul, despite the positive cases being reported from rural parts of some districts. “A few weeks ago, milk procurement from some villages in Kheda was also stopped after the villages were sealed. Later, the milk procurement was resumed,” Sodhi added.

