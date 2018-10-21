Banas Dairy to set up milk plant at Deodar

A milk procurement centre in Banaskantha. (File) A milk procurement centre in Banaskantha. (File)

The Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd — popularly known as Banas Dairy — will set up a new milk processing plant with a capacity of 40 lakh litres per day near Deodar in Banaskantha district.

“Last year we procured a record 60 lakh litres of milk from producers in the district. This year we are expecting our procurement to go up to 70 lakh litres. As our existing plant is functioning at almost 100 per cent capacity, we have decided to set up a new plant near Deodar,” said Shanker Chaudhary, chairman of Banas Dairy told The Sunday Express.

The new dairy will be in addition to a functional plant near Palanpur.

“This will help tap milk producers residing in this region and we will not have to transport milk all the way to the Palanpur plant. Moreover, by 2022-24, we are targetting to increase our milk procurement to one crore litres,” he said.

“The average annual growth rate of cooperatives is about 12 per cent, we have been growing at 18 percent,” Chaudhary added.

