Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Ban on paper cups in Ahmedabad put on hold

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to give thrust on awareness campaigns against the use of paper cups which are found to be choking the drainage pipes.

craving tea, tea cravings, monsoon tea craving, healthier alternatives for traditional tea, healthy tea options, different kinds of tea, Green tea, Infusion tea, Iced green tea, Black tea, Herbal tea, indian express newsA ban on plastic tea cups is already in place in the city, but it has been alleged that they are reportedly being used by some tea vendors. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat has put on hold the ban on paper tea cups that was supposed to be implemented in the city from Friday, and instead decided to give thrust on awareness campaigns against their use.

The ban was meant to prevent the incidents of paper cups choking the drainage lines and also to address the health and environmental concerns raised against the material used in the paper cups widely used by tea vendors.

Municipal standing committee chairman Hitesh Barot told The Indian Express, that at the moment the focus would be to communicate with the public about the harmful effects of paper cups. “So the ban is not enforced today. There will be a ban only after holding discussions with the public and the municipal commissioner once he is back from foreign visit,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan is on a visit to Japan for World Bank projects and is expected to be back in a few days.

As per AMC estimates, around 25 lakh paper cups in the city are thrown out daily, choking the drainage pipes. “A decision will be taken to suit the interest of the residents. Moreover, the material used in paper cups is feared to cause cancer as well as harmful effects on the environment,” Barot added.

A ban on plastic tea cups is already in place in the city, but it has been alleged that they are reportedly being used by some tea vendors.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
