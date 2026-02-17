BAMS student injured in ‘suicide bid’ over teachers’ ‘caste bias’, police launch probe

The student, who suffered serious injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Junagadh for treatment after receiving primary treatment in Vadodara.

THE VADODARA city police have begun a probe into an alleged suicide attempt by a 19-year-old first-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student of Pioneer Medical College, who allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the college building, accusing two teachers at the college of “discriminating” against him.

The student, who suffered serious injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Junagadh for treatment after receiving primary treatment in Vadodara.

The SC-ST Cell of the Vadodara city police began recording statements of the victim, his family as well as other students of and teachers of the college. The police have also seized the CCTV footage of the college to investigate the incident. The FIR, based on the complaint of the youth’s uncle – a resident of Jungadh district – states that his nephew attempted suicide “due to torture and discrimination by two professors” of the college.