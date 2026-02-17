BAMS student injured in ‘suicide bid’ over teachers’ ‘caste bias’, police launch probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE VADODARA city police have begun a probe into an alleged suicide attempt by a 19-year-old first-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student of Pioneer Medical College, who allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the college building, accusing two teachers at the college of “discriminating” against him.
The student, who suffered serious injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Junagadh for treatment after receiving primary treatment in Vadodara.
The SC-ST Cell of the Vadodara city police began recording statements of the victim, his family as well as other students of and teachers of the college. The police have also seized the CCTV footage of the college to investigate the incident. The FIR, based on the complaint of the youth’s uncle – a resident of Jungadh district – states that his nephew attempted suicide “due to torture and discrimination by two professors” of the college.
The student has accused two resident professors for discrimination based on caste. The complainant states in the FIR that his nephew was allegedly “humiliated in front of other students in class” and the professors allegedly “also threatened to ruin his academic year”. The FIR also states that the professors allegedly “threw away a journal” of the student and refused to sign the same, triggering the 19-year-old to attempt the drastic step.
The FIR has been registered at Kapurai Police station under Sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Dr Meeta Mashru, Principal of Pioneer College, said that the student had not approached her with a complaint earlier. Dr Mashru said in a statement, “Neither the student nor his parents have made any complaint to me about any harassment. The moment the student’s guardians came to me with the complaint, we issued a showcause notice to the two doctors to explain their stand. We have also created a committee to probe the matter… The professors have been given three days’ time to reply. After that, we will conduct a fair probe.”
Mashru added that in a “specific message” put up outside her office, students had been “urged to meet me without any appointment to share any grievances” but the student had “never approached me with a complaint”.
