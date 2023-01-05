scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Bajrang Dal workers tear Pathaan posters at Ahmedabad mall

Inspector of Vastrapur police station JK Dangarr said, “There were about 10-12 people of the Bajrang Dal who went to tear off posters of Pathaan movie at the theatre inside Alpha One mall in Vastrapur.

Spokesperson of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hitendrasinh Rajput said, “Bajrang Dal workers got to know that posters of Pathaan movie were put up in the theatre. (Express Photo)
Workers of Bajrang Dal were detained for a brief period on Wednesday after they protested against the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan by tearing off posters of the movie at a theatre in Alpha One Mall in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city. No police complaint has been lodged in the matter.

Spokesperson of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hitendrasinh Rajput said, “Bajrang Dal workers got to know that posters of Pathaan movie were put up in the theatre. So, it was a ‘pradarshan (protest)’ as they did not want the movie to be released in the theatre, and police detained them.”

Inspector of Vastrapur police station JK Dangarr said, “There were about 10-12 people of the Bajrang Dal who went to tear off posters of Pathaan movie at the theatre inside Alpha One mall in Vastrapur. They tore the movie posters, kicked and stepped on them.

Otherwise nothing was damaged and there was no case of vandalism… After that, they came out and held a demonstration against the release of the movie. We detained 5-6 of them and released them after about one-and-half hours.”

Dangarr added that no complaint was filed by the cinema house. Pathaan movie starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is set to be released across the country on January 25.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 00:18 IST
