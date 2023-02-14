scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Bajrang Dal workers drive away couples from Gandhinagar garden

Defending their actions in the video, Jwalit Mehta, president of Gujarat Bajrang Dal, said, “We had the sticks with us just to frighten the youth and stop them from doing anything wrong. It was not meant to beat anyone, nor did we do anything like that."

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which the Bajrang Dal workers are seen wielding sticks. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Bajrang Dal workers drive away couples from Gandhinagar garden
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Central Vista garden in Gandhinagar against Valentine’s Day celebrations and drove away couples sitting in the park on Tuesday. Police briefly detained some of the Bajrang Dal members.

Bajrang dal Gandhinagar wing president Shaktisinh Zala said that the workers were detained by the Gandhinagar police of the area, and were released later on Tuesday evening.

“Our protest was against the western culture, celebration of Valentine’s Day. Our protest was against the indecent and vulgar behaviour of the couples in a public place. We have nothing against the individuals… We have always promoted Hindutva, and will keep doing that,” said Zala.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which the Bajrang Dal workers are seen wielding sticks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Defending their actions in the video, Jwalit Mehta, president of Gujarat Bajrang Dal, said, “We had the sticks with us just to frighten the youth and stop them from doing anything wrong. It was not meant to beat anyone, nor did we do anything like that.”

“We are against the bad aspects in the western culture, which is destroying our culture. We do not have any problem with anything good in that culture like cricket… we accept that. We appeal to our youth to stay away from the bad aspects,” Mehta added.

He further said that the parents of the youth are also aware about what happens in the name of Valentine’s Day, so they keep their children in check, especially the teenagers, unlike the parents in the past.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

“This is a good thing. We are quite active on two occasions in a year, the first is on Navratri days and second, on Valentine’s Day, in order to stop the instances of love-jihad. Because these are the times, when these cases happen the most,” added Mehta.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 23:59 IST
Next Story

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score: Lionel Messi set to start, Kylian Mbappe doubtful as PSG lock horns with BAY

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close