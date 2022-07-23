scorecardresearch
Bajrang Dal puts up ‘Haj House’ posters at Gujarat Congress HQ over Thakor remark

Addressing a party event of minority communities Wednesday, Thakor had reportedly endorsed the statement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that minorities must have the first claim on the resources of the country.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 23, 2022 2:36:31 am
The whitewashed walls of Congress Bhavan. (Nirmal Harindran)

Objecting to a purported remark made by Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor earlier this week, Bajrang Dal workers Friday stuck posters on the walls of the party headquarters in Ahmedabad which said the party office has been renamed “Haj House.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the sister organisation of Bajrang Dal, took responsibility for the act.

Congress said Thakor’s statement had been distorted and that the BJP was behind the incident. Addressing a party event of minority communities Wednesday, Thakor had reportedly endorsed the statement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that minorities must have the first claim on the resources of the country.

He added that Congress will not deviate from its ideology even if it faces electoral defeats.

Spokesperson of Gujarat VHP Hitendrasinh Rajput told The Indian Express, “Yes, our workers from Bajrang Dal have pasted the posters at Congress office. Day before yesterday, addressing a programme of minorities, Jagdish Thakor made a statement that minorities have the first right over the resources of the country. In protest of that statement, Bajrang Dal did this programme today.”

“Despite being a national party, Congress has been making statements to appease a particular section. For the past 70 years, these people have been doing politics in the name of religion. If they want to act like Haj House or Wakf Board to keep (certain) people happy, then its name should be like that only. Symbolically, posters have been pasted to name it (Congress office) as Haj House. With ink, it has been renamed as Haj House,” Rajput said.

“This protest is also because of the current situation in the country where jehadis are slitting throats of people. At such a time, such statements by a responsible leader of a national party, is like giving encouragement to such people. Politics of appeasement must stop,” he added.

Rajput also demanded an apology from Thakor for his statement.

According to Rajput, around 25-30 workers of Bajrang Dal had pasted the controversial posters at Congress headquarters Friday early morning.

Rajput posted a video of the Bajrang Dal workers pasting the posters at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan on social media.

Congress leader Gujarat Congress Arjun Modhwadia in a press release said, “A distorted version of Jagdish Thakor’s statement has been presented. By taking a convenient portion from the speech without including the context before and after the statement, BJP has been making a well-planned attempt to create a controversy out of a non-issue.” The release added that the statement of Manmohan Singh too was distorted in a similar manner in the past.

