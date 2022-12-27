Bajrang Dal protests ‘namaz on MSU campus’, police called in

The Bajrang Dal on Monday protested against two students who reportedly offered namaz on the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) campus in Vadodara city, purported videos of which went viral, with the authorities calling in police to maintain law and order as exams were going on. The students are reported to be from the Faculty of Commerce.

On learning about the incident, members of the Bajrang Dal protested by sprinkling Ganga jal and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa where the students reportedly offered namaz.

RG Jadeja, inspector of Sayajigunj police station Vadodara, told this paper, “We have not registered an FIR yet as no one approached us with a formal complaint. It is the internal matter of the university, and they will investigate the matter.”

MSU Public Relations Officer Lakulish Trivedi told PTI that a vigilance team from the university rushed to the spot and called police as exams were going on.

“Both were second year B.Com students and were offering namaz before going inside for exams. The university administration will call them for counselling in the coming days to make them understand that this is an educational institution and they should refrain from doing such activities on the campus,” he said.

The video was purportedly shot Monday morning near the General Education Building inside the campus.

On December 24, another video had gone viral of a couple from another district offering namaz on the campus. They had come with their child who was to take the exam on Course on Computer Concepts (CCC), the centre for which was MSU.

According to president of Bajrang Dal Vadodara cell, Ketan Trivedi, “We were told by the MSU vigilance cell about two students who offered namaz in the campus on Saturday. Exams are going on… The vigilance cell stopped them and they promised not to repeat the action. But on Monday, namaz was done intentionally by two boys on the university campus… So we protested.”

Adding that students “come to an educational institute to study”, Trivedi said, “Students from across the country and abroad come here… we just request them to not make it a religious institute. We ‘purified’ all those spots where they did namaz with Ganga jal and recited Hanuman chalisa.”

Trivedi said that they also went to meet MSU vice-chancellor but he was not available and a statement by the wing was handed to the public relations officer.

BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was in Vadodara, told PTI that people should not indulge in such things inside educational campuses.

“Educational institutions are pious and people should refrain from doing such things here,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)