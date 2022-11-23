Bail pleas of 8 accused in Morbi bridge collapse case rejected

A Morbi sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of eight of the nine accused in the case related to the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi that killed 135 people on October 30.

The bail plea of another accused — Devang Parmar, proprietor of Surendranagar-based Dev Prakash Fabrication, which was sub-contracted by Oreva company for the bridge restoration, is pending.

District government pleader Vijay Jani told The Indian Express, “We have not received the order copies but I believe the court took into consideration the submissions the state made with respect to the preliminary findings by the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) that said the cables of the bridge were rusted. It also considered that the work order given to Dev Prakash Fabrication by Oreva company had included dismantling of the bridge before being restored, which was not done.”

The nine accused were arrested on October 31, including two managers of the Oreva company who were entrusted with the bridge project — Deepakbhai Navinchandra Parekh (44) and Dineshbhai Mahasukhrai Dave (41), and two proprietors of the Surendranagar-based Dev Prakash Fabrication — Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar. Two ticket clerks — Mansukhbhai Valjibhai Topiya (59) and Madevbhai Lakhabhai Solanki (36), and three security guards — Alpeshbhai Galabhai Gohil (25), Dilipbhai Galabhai Gohil (33) and Mukeshbhai Dalsingbhai Chauhan (26) — were also arrested.