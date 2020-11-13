Bag filled with bones found in Narmada canal

Narmada main canal passing through Vadodara. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A plastic gunny bag filled with bones was found from the siphoning area of the Narmada main canal near Panchvati area in Gorwa in Vadodara city on Thursday.

This had sparked off rumours that the police had recovered the remains of Babu Nisar Shaikh, the 65-year-old migrant from Telangana, who allegedly died in Fatehgunj Police station custody. However, the police, after consulting veterinary doctors, said that the bones are not human remains and suspect it to be of a buffalo.

The Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services Department (VFES) pulled out the bag of bones while retrieving the body of a woman, who had drowned in the canal on October 25 while trying to save her daughter from being swept away in the canal.

The mother and daughter were washing clothes at the canal when the accident had occurred. While the body of the daughter was recovered two days later, the woman’s body was not found.

On Thursday, after local residents spotted the body of the woman floating in the canal and alerted VFES, fire officers came to retrieve the body. The rescuers also found a plastic gunny sack near the body, which contained several bones.

Incidentally, it is the same spot where the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) had conducted a search by draining the Narmada canal on October 21 and on November 3, earmarking a stretch of seven kilometers of the canal in search of the body of Nisar, who had arrived in Vadodara on December 10, 2019 with his son-in-law to sell bedsheets and had allegedly went missing after officers of Fatehgunj police station apprehended him for a suspected theft in Chhani area.

KM Chhasiya, Police Inspector of Gorwa police station said, “the veterinary doctors suggested that the bones are of a bovine. The jaw portion found in the sack has made it almost certain that it is of cattle. We are awaiting reports of the veterinary doctor.”

