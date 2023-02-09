Backward class panel not formed due to BJP’s ‘anti-OBC mindset’: Gadhvi

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi said that the state BJP “has an anti-OBC mindset” for not forming a proper backward class commission as per rules in the state, on Thursday.

In a video shared by the AAP on social media, Gadhvi said, “BJP has an anti-OBC mindset, that is why an OBC commission has not been formed yet. Even when the (Gujarat) High Court rebuked the state government, they just appointed a retired judge…this is not how the OBC commission is organised.”

Gadhvi said that the commission needs to be formed in a proper manner and should be given proper work.

“If the OBC commission is not formed in a proper manner, then how will a proper implementation of their issues, demands and reservation happen?” said Gadhvi .