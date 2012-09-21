Backed by BJP,bandh brings state to a halt

The bandh in Ahmedabad was near-total on Thursday,with prominent BJP leaders ensuring that even the popular BRT services were withdrawn. Rajya Sabha member and television star Smriti Irani was seen leading crowds in Maninagar,downing shutters of even medical stores and petrol pumps,which are generally spared.

Chief Minister Narendra Modi represents the Maninagar assembly constituency.

Most of the shops remained closed abiding by an overnight advisory that was sent out to traders about observing the bandh.

Minor skirmishes were reported from Paldi and Naroda areas where police detained Sabarmati BJP MLA Geeta Patel and 24 others when they forcibly stopped BRTS buses near the Pallav crossroads. The MLA and her supporters were let off after a warning.

In Naroda,supporters of Samajwadi Party halted BRTS buses and forced shops to close down,leading to a ruckus. The SP members got into an argument with policemen on bandobast duty when they were asked to move from the area.

A complaint of stone-pelting on BRTS buses by unidentified persons was registered with the Ghatlodia police station.

While the city Congress termed the bandh as partial or a forced one,shops in minority dominated Teen Darwaja and Jamalpur areas closed down for the first time during a BJP-led agitation.

Meanwhile,at the state secretariat in Gandhinagar,Chief Minister Narendra Modi,cabinet ministers and top brass in the state government functioned as usual. Most of the government offices at the secretariat were at full-strength. Even those employees coming from Ahmedabad and nearby areas attended office.

In Ahmedabad,the elected wing of the BJP and its senior central leaders came out on the streets to convince people of observing a bandh. The public transport was completely paralysed after AMC withdrew AMTS and BRTS buses early in the morning saying it was precautionary steps to avoid damage to public property.

OPD units of all major hospitals suffered as the patient flow was restricted due to lack of transport and for those admitted in hospital,it was a nightmare for relatives to locate open drugs stores.

Saurashtra

Markets,educational institutes,banks and business establishments remained closed in different parts of the region while it was business as usual for various industries in Rajkot.

In Rajkot city,shops,shopping malls and other markets remained closed following a strong appeal made by the BJP,whose workers were seen on the streets since morning to ensure bandhs success.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry,which is led by a Congress-backed body,did not support the bandh while industries maintained that after a weekly off on Wednesday,they could not afford another days off.

Surat

The bandh evoked good response in the city as markets and business establishments remained closed even as strict police arrangements were in place throughout the day.

While textile,diamond and embroidery units downed their shutters voluntarily and suffered heavy losses,city BJP president Purnesh Modi and his supporters took a rally requesting retail shopkeepers and other business establishments on the Raj Marg to shut down.

BJP MP C R Patil led party workers to the Udhna railway station in the morning where they stopped a goods train for 15 minutes.

We did not want to trouble train passengers,so we stopped a goods train coming from Mumbai and going towards Ahmedabad. We have not disturbed emergency services, Patil said.

Vadodara

The bandh evoked mixed response. While it was business as usual in several areas,cancellation of city bus services affected daily commuters.

Most schools were closed.

BJP MLA from Vadodara city constituency,Bhupendra Lakhawala,was seen appealing shop owners in areas such as Mandvi,Champaner Gate,Nyaymandir and Nava Bazar to shut their shops.

BJP MP Balkrishna Shukla and partys BJP national spokesperson Nirmala Seetharaman marched to collectors office along with supporters and submitted a memorandum.

Juhapura defies call,shops,schools remain open

While the bandh was near total in Ahmedabad,it was business as usual in Juhapura,states biggest Muslim locality with a population of over three lakh,where all shops and schools were open.

Ammar Sindhi,who runs a medical store,said there was no point in closing shops as both the ruling and Opposition parties were playing politics. Why are BJP and other Opposition parties raising a hue and cry now? When the prices of diesel and petrol were raised a year ago,what were these political parties doing? he asked,adding it was all because the elections were drawing nearer.

Another shopkeeper Anjum Sheikh said if the Opposition parties were really interested in bringing down the prices of the petroleum products,they could begin from Gujarat. Why is VAT highest on petroleum products in Gujarat only? asked Sheikh.

Umar Sheikh,an autorickshaw driver,complained about the steep hike in CNG prices and costly power in Gujarat. Why are Smriti Irani and other central BJP leaders who have landed in Gujarat for ensuring bandh in the state not asking Modi to take measures to check hike in electricity tariff, Sheikh said,adding that power tariff had been raised at least 22 times during the 11 years of Modis rule.

Rajab Mansuri,a pan shop owner too dismissed the bandh as a politics. Have prices of petroleum products been raised for the first time that they are agitating against it now? asked Mansuri.

When pointed out that FDI in retail could be against the national interests,he shot back,Dont we have Pepsi and other companies selling aerated drinks,sauce and potato chips and transferring nations wealth outside the country.

Shopkeepers said that no volunteers from BJP or any other party visited Juhapura market area seeking closure of the shops.

F D School,the biggest school in the Juhapura locality,was also open. Its principal Mohammed Hussain Gena said there was no impact of the bandh on the functioning of his school as all the students as well as teachers had turned up. Other schools like New Age High School and Crescent High School also remained open.

Haji Asrar Mirza,a Congress corporator from the area,said he was happy that shopkeepers of his ward had not joined the BJP-sponsored bandh.

