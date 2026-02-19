Back-to-school blues: Primary education enrollment rates drop in Gujarat

The official added, “To assist children who fell short, the state government introduced special Balvatika (pre-primary) sections for the academic session 2023-24. All those who failed to meet the age criteria were shifted to Balvatikas.”

THE SOCIO Economic Review(SER) of Gujarat for the year 2025-26 revealed that primary education saw a drop in both the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) as well as the Net Enrollment Ratio (NER) in 2023-24 as compared to the last decade of 2014-15.

The SER, which presents a profile of key socio-economic activities and achievements in different sectors of the state economy for the year 2024-25, was released by the Gujarat government on Wednesday.

The GER which measures the total student enrollment at a specific education level and NER which measures the percentage of children in the official age group for a specific education level are key metrics, used to assess student participation and the efficiency of a school system. Lower values in GER and NER usually signal critical gaps in accessibility and educational progression.