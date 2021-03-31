Back at observation home, 7 juveniles to be counselled: Officials

Of the seven juveniles, some are lodged in the facility for theft cases while a few are there for murder and sexual assault cases, sources said.

A day after seven juvenile boys lodged at an observation home in Mehsana cut their wrists with glass allegedly in a “mass suicide bid”, the boys returned to the facility on Wednesday after treatment at a hospital and would be counselled, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the seven juveniles, aged between 14 and 17 years, allegedly cut their wrists with glass pieces at a zonal observation home at Radhapur crossroads in Mehsana. According to the police, the boys managed to break some glass windows at the facility and used broken glass pieces in an alleged bid to commit “mass suicide” after which they were taken to the civil hospital in Mehsana. The juveniles were earlier involved in a heated exchange of words with the observation home superintendent, Shani Parmar, police said.

Of the seven juveniles, some are lodged in the facility for theft cases while a few are there for murder and sexual assault cases, sources said.

Officials have linked the act committed by the juveniles with “mental health issues”.

Mukesh Patel, chief welfare committee (CWC) member of Gujarat State Child Protection Society said, “The boys have returned to the observation home after they were discharged by the hospital. They have claimed that due to the lockdown in the pandemic year (2020), many of them are suffering from depression as they are not able to meet their family members often or get food from their homes. They also wanted to put pressure on the observation home superintendent to give into their demands, such as food from home. The juveniles took the step after they vandalised properties at the observation home. We have been counselling the juveniles from time to time and after the incident, they will be counselled again so that they can cope with any possible mental health issues. We have also decided to install wooden windows at the facility.”

A police officer at Mehsana B Division police station said a police team had reached the facility on Tuesday morning and taken the seven youths to the hospital. No offence has been registered in the matter, police added.