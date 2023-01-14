Ayushman scheme: Three hospitals in Surat suspended for ‘irregularities’

Three Surat hospitals suspended from the empanelled list after vigilance teams of the State Anti-Fraud Unit (SAFU) of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman—the health insurance scheme, and Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) unearthed alleged irregularities in their functioning Friday.

The teams carried out surprise checking at Nilkanth Orthopaedic Hospital (Utran), Dharmanandan Orthopaedic Hospital (Sarthana) and Param Hospital (Punagam) on January 9 after complaints that patients were denied treatment under the Ayushman scheme, stated an official release from the government.

Under the PMJAY-MA scheme, a patient can avail free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. However, when a patient who had met with an accident approached Nilkanth Orthopaedic Hospital for treatment, the hospital authorities denied accepting the Ayushman card. In Param Hospital, too, the authorities had allegedly denied Ayushman cards and provided treatment only after deposit of cash. The teams found no separate elevator for patients at Dharmanand Orthopaedic Hospital.