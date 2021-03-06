scorecardresearch
Ayesha suicide case: Husband sent to judicial custody

Advocate Jafar Khan representing the family of Ayesha Banu told The Sunday Express that the police did not seek further custody and submitted before the court that the necessary evidence had been gathered in the case.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 6, 2021 11:45:42 pm
Ayesha suicide case, Ayesha Banu, Aarif Khan, Ahmedabad news, Ahmedabad suicide cases, suicide cases in india, india news, indian expressKhan has been charged with the offence of abetment to suicide in an FIR filed at the Sabarmati Riverfront West police station.

Husband of 23-year-old Ayesha Banu who ended her life by jumping into the Sabarmati river allegedly over dowry harassment, Aarif Khan, was sent to judicial custody in Sabarmati Central Jail on Saturday upon completion of the police remand.

According to police, Aarif, a resident of Jalore in Rajasthan, was nabbed from Pali district on March 1 night, after a case of abetment to suicide was lodged against him, in the wake of his wife Ayesha Banu taking the extreme step. Khan has been charged with the offence of abetment to suicide in an FIR filed at the Sabarmati Riverfront West police station.

