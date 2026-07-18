‘Avsar’ to open job avenues for GPSC aspirants who don’t make the final cut

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Friday launched an initiative that seeks to help people who fail at the interview stages of recruitment to Classes I and II state government jobs secure employment in public and private sectors.

Titled ‘Avsar’, meaning opportunity, the Commission aims to share details of such candidates with government departments, public sector undertakings and private companies for consideration during recruitment drives carried out by them.

GPSC secretary Sudhir Patel made the announcement on Friday.

In a statement in Gujarati, Patel said, “Such candidates make a diligent effort to succeed and have immense dedication… With the objective that such candidates get alternative employment opportunities—until they succeed in their endeavors—with PSUs, private companies, and cooperative organisations of the state and central governments…the Commission has developed the ‘Avsar’ module.“