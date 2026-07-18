‘Avsar’ to open job avenues for GPSC aspirants who don’t make the final cut

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Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Friday launched an initiative that seeks to help people who fail at the interview stages of recruitment to Classes I and II state government jobs secure employment in public and private sectors.
Titled ‘Avsar’, meaning opportunity, the Commission aims to share details of such candidates with government departments, public sector undertakings and private companies for consideration during recruitment drives carried out by them.
GPSC secretary Sudhir Patel made the announcement on Friday.
In a statement in Gujarati, Patel said, “Such candidates make a diligent effort to succeed and have immense dedication… With the objective that such candidates get alternative employment opportunities—until they succeed in their endeavors—with PSUs, private companies, and cooperative organisations of the state and central governments…the Commission has developed the ‘Avsar’ module.“
Patel said a database of 18,000 candidates, whose names appeared in 400 results for government recruitment drives carried out in the last five years, had already been prepared. Once the candidates give their consent on the GPSC portal, their data will be shared with PSUs, government departments, and private companies.
He added that, henceforth, candidates would be asked to give their consent for the same at the time of form filling.
Patel also said that the private firms with whom the data will be shared must have an average annual turnover for the last three years of above Rs 10 crore.
The GPSC secretary said a similar initiative was started by the Union Public Service Commission last year under the name ‘Pratibha Setu’.
Patel said that the GPSC was merely performing the role of a bridge between employers and capable candidates. The final selection will be made by the companies and PSUs concerned.
“With mutual consent of a candidate and the government department, the former can be selected for any contractual appointment to be offered by the latter,“ Patel told The Indian Express.
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