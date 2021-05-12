Gujarat: Aviation turbine fuel exports from Reliance SEZ dipped by 80% in 2020-21

Reliance SEZ is the biggest zone for exports in Gujarat, accounting for 65-75 per cent of all exports from the state. (File Photo)

Exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the Reliance Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Gujarat fell by a whopping 80 per cent during 2020-21 owing to a dip in global air travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The multi-product SEZ in Jamnagar exported 20.99 lakh metric tonne of ATF worth Rs 8,771 crore in 2019-20. This year, the exports nosedived to 4.19 lakh metric tonne worth Rs 1,023 crore, government sources told The Indian Express.

Reliance SEZ is the biggest zone for exports in Gujarat, accounting for 65-75 per cent of all exports from the state.

“Due to the pandemic, a large number of airline companies are operating their fleets partially. This has led to a drastic decline in demand for ATF globally. This in turn has adversely affected exports of ATF from Reliance SEZ,” a government official said.

This dip in ATF exports has contributed to the overall decline in exports from Reliance SEZ, which fell by 37.21 per cent to Rs 87,123 crore in 2020-21.

A questionnaire sent to RIL remained unanswered and a spokesperson from RIL said the company does not disclose details of products like ATF.

It is not just export of ATF which has dipped for Reliance SEZ. Motor Spirit, being exported out of the SEZ, also fell by 10 per cent. Similarly, exports of high-speed diesel declined by 8 per cent, while Naptha exports fell by 15 per cent during the same period.

Exports from Mundra dip

Across the Gulf of Kutch, the exports of APSEZ at Mundra also fell by 45 per cent during 2020-21. “Global lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic hit sea trade very hard last year, leading to fewer number of vessels calling at Mundra. Adani bunkering engaged in the supply of fuel oil to incoming and outgoing vessels at the port has shown a decline of more than 58 per cent,” the official said.

Exports from operational SEZs in Gujarat fell by 19 per cent during 2020-21.

Pharma & diamond SEZs gain

Meanwhile, exports from some of the other large SEZs in Gujarat, like Kandla, Surat, Dahej and Zydus, rose despite the global pandemic. Zydus and Dahej SEZs clocked an export growth of 38 per cent and 26 per cent respectively, largely due to overseas demand for pharmaceutical products during 2020-21. Surat SEZ recorded a 39 per cent growth in exports, primarily riding on those from gems and jewellery units, including four new export units.

Exports from Kandla SEZ saw an increase of 11 per cent during 2020-21 due to increasing trading and warehousing activities.

Kandla SEZ, which is a multi-product SEZ is currently 100 per cent occupied. It has 265 operational units. The Indian Express has earlier reported that exports from GIFT SEZ fell by 20 per cent during this period.