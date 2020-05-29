Autorickshaw drivers in Gujarat seek permission to ply after May 31

In the current phase of the lockdown, the state government has barred autorickshaws from plying in Ahmedabad and Surat cities. (File) In the current phase of the lockdown, the state government has barred autorickshaws from plying in Ahmedabad and Surat cities. (File)

An organisation of autorickshaw drivers in Gujarat has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking permission to run their vehicles in Ahmedabad and Surat cities after the lockdown period is over on May 31.

A letter with the demands of the autorickshaw drivers has been sent by president of Gujarat Auto Rickshaw Driver Action Committee, Ashok Punjabi, to Rupani.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Punjabi said, “There are around 3.20 lakh registered autorickshaws in Ahmedabad and Surat. All of them have been out of business since March 22 due to Covid-19 outbreak. So, for the past around two-and-a-half months, they don’t have any income. So, we are demanding resumption of business for them after May 31. We are ready to abide by any rules and regulations the government may impose on us.”

Punjabi said that they have also sought the government to release autorickshaws detained during lockdown by recovering nominal fine from the drivers since their financial condition is very weak at present.

“Around 5,000 autorickshaws in Ahmedabad and 1,000-1,500 in Surat have been detained during lockdown by authorities. At present, the authorities release it by colleting fine of Rs. 2,000,” Punjabi said.

The organisation has also sought immediate financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 and a loan of Rs. 1 lakh within one month under Atma Nirbhar Yojana of the government to each of the driver family.

