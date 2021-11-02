Auto fares revised; minimum fare hiked to Rs 18

Gujarat Transport Minister Purnesh Modi announced an increase in the fare rate of auto-rickshaws in Gujarat Tuesday after an impending strike warning by unions after Diwali.

According to an official statement, the minimum fare of an auto-rickshaw has been increased to Rs 18 from Rs 15 and the fare rate per km has been hiked to Rs 13 from Rs 10. Similarly, the waiting fare for auto-rickshaws has been changed to Re 1 per minute compared to the previous Re 1 for five minutes.

“The transport minister had a meeting with representatives of the auto-rickshaw unions today in Gandhinagar after which the decisions regarding the new rates were taken. The new rates will be applicable from November 5,” said an official statement from the information department.