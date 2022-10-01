scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal shifts gear, hops on BJP’s wagon

On videos that were doing the rounds on social media, Dantani can be heard saying he was “with the BJP”.

“...I had invited Kejriwal for dinner and had food with him. I was not contacted by anyone (from the AAP) after that,” he could be heard saying. (PTI File Photo)

Eighteen days after hosting Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at his home for dinner, autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani was in the spotlight again Friday as he was seen taking the newly inaugurated metro flanked by BJP workers and wearing the party cap and a saffron scarf, after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ahmedabad.

However, playing down the incident, his mother Vasantiben told The Indian Express, “Vikram goes to every meeting of any given party. He went for Kejriwal’s auto rickshaw drivers’ meeting and the Modi rally that happened today in Ahmedabad. If there is a Congress rally tomorrow, he will go for that as well.”

More from Ahmedabad

“…I had invited Kejriwal for dinner and had food with him. I was not contacted by anyone (from the AAP) after that,” he could be heard saying.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 02:03:56 am
