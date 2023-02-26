scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Australian PM Albanese to visit Gujarat in March

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat next month.

Albanese, who is scheduled to land in Ahmedabad on March 8 afternoon, will have an interaction with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, following which he will preside over an education event the same evening in Ahmedabad, said sources in the government.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also expected to attend the event, where some major announcements will be made in the field of education to take forward the Australia-India collaborations.

On March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany his Australian counterpart for the India-Australia cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It will be the fourth meeting between Modi and Albanese since he took charge as the Australian Prime Minister in May 2022.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 02:24 IST
