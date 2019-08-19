August rainfall in Gujarat takes season’s share to 88%

The seasonal share of rainfall in Gujarat has crossed 88 per cent this monsoon with an unusual high rainfall in August, against 62 per cent recorded this time in 2018.

Advertising

The highest average rainfall recorded in the past five years in Gujarat — 390 mm rainfall received in August, till 18th of the month — has contributed majorly to the state’s overall average rainfall of 88.38 per cent.

Constituting 54 per cent of the season’s total rainfall of 721 mm, rainfall in August increased the state’s monsoon receipt from 40.56 per cent (331 mm) till July 31, 2019 to 88.38 per cent.

In the past five years in August, the highest rainfall was recorded this year (till 18th). From June, the usual declining rainfall trends for the month of August is manifested from the rainfall records of 24 mm received in 2015, 189 mm in 2016, 26 mm in 2017 and 65 mm in 2018. This year it is 390 mm against 222 mm received in July and 108 mm in June.

Advertising

“When compared to the previous year, August this year has been the most active month in terms of rainfall and still there are days left in the month. As per the IMD forecast, there is not much rainfall expected in the state in the next five days,” said Jayanta Sarkar, Regional Director, India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of North, South and Gujarat region and at isolated places in Kutch district on Saturday evening and Sunday. However, the state is expected to have a break from heavy rainfall this week.

As the upper air cyclonic circulation over Kutch and neighbourhood has become less ma-rked, the weather forecast for five days does not include any high rainfall warning for the state.

The IMD forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall very likely at a few places in Ahme-dabad, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and in Daman Dadra Nagar Haveli, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Rajkot, Amreli and Kutch on Monday.