AUDA to connect 45 villages on both sides of SPRR to piped drinking water

THE AHMEDABAD Urban Development Authority (AUDA) will provide piped drinking water to 45 villages in the three-kilometre radius of the Sardar Patel Ring Road (SPRR) under in its 2021-22 budget.

The AUDA board, in its Tuesday meeting, approved necessary survey work for laying pipelines and detailed project report (DPR) for the project that will be undertaken as a part of the centre government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide piped water to all rural houses by 2024.

Under the project, AUDA aims to supply an estimated 100 litre per capita per day (LPCD) water to 45 villages of Kalol, Daskroi, Gandhinagar and Sanand talukas under Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts from the Narmada canal. It will also construct overhead and underground water tanks in each village to store one day’s water supply.

The villages include Jaspur, Khodiyar, Lilapur, Dantali, Lapkaman, Rakanpur, Santej, Ranchhodpura, Rancharda, Nanodi, Palodiya, Manipur, Godhav, Shela, Telav, Sanathal, Jivanpura, Navapura, Visalpur, and Tajpur on the western side of the SPRR. On the eastern side, the piped drinking water supply will be provided to villages of Karai, Limbadiya, Medra, Ranasan-Enasan, Bilasiya, Navrangpura, Bhuvaladi, Kanbha, Kunjad, Singarva, Gatrad, Memadpur, Bibipur, Geratnagar, Vanch, Badodara, Geratpur, Devadi, Instolabad, Gamdi, Ropda, Chosar, Jetalpur, Aslali, and Naj.

The AUDA also plans to set up water treatment plant and clear water pump house of 10 MLD at Jaspur headworks, replace the old water pump house at Telav with a new one, construct clear water tank and pump house with the existing 33 MLD water treatment plant at Kadadra and Vadodara headworks, connect each pump house through 72-km transmission pipeline in the western parts and 68-km pipeline in the eastern parts.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 267 crore, and the cost will be shared at 40:60 ratio between the central government and AUDA, respectively.

AUDA officials said the tenders would be floated in next six months and work would be completed within 12 months.